SOFTBALL

UA hosts regional; high schools move to UCA

FAYETTEVILLE -- After a record-setting regular season, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville softball team was selected to host an NCAA regional at Bogle Park -- the first home regional in the program's 22-year history.

T he Razorbacks (39-15), the No. 13 overall seed, will play Big East champion DePaul (35-15) at 4 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network. Oklahoma State (38-20) and Wichita State (30-21) will play at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas' 39 victories are tied for third most in program history and are the most in a season since 2002.

The SEC had all 13 teams selected to the tournament field for a second consecutive year, and nine SEC teams will host a regional. Vanderbilt does not sponsor softball.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will play the winner of the Norman (Okla.) Regional in the super regional round. Oklahoma is the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.

Super regionals will be played May 24-27.

Arkansas high school softball state championship games were scheduled to begin Friday at Bogle Park, but the Arkansas Activities Association announced Sunday night that those games would be moved to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway to avoid a scheduling conflict.

-- Scottie Bordelon

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU men win Sun Belt title; women second

The Arkansas State University men’s team won its fourth Sun Belt Conference outdoor championship on Sunday while the women’s team finished second, one point behind host Texas State.

The title for the men’s squad marks the first time in program history that Arkansas State has won the indoor and outdoor conference titles in the same season.

The men, who earned the indoor title in February, totaled 159 points to win by 28 points over Texas State (131). The women finished with 138.5 points.

This is the eighth outdoor championship in program history and the 17th total championship for the men’s program. Arkansas State claimed four men’s and two women’s individual titles Sunday.

Senior Jaylen Bacon closed his career in conference championship competition as he won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He finished the 100 in 9.99 seconds and the 200 in 20.25, which was a personal best, to give him nine conference titles in his career.

Also winning events for the men Sunday were Heinrich Herbst in the 1,500 (3:54.6) and David Phillips in the high jump (6-10- 1/4).

Women’s winners were Caitland Smith in the 100 (11.29) and Calea Carr in the shot put (51-2 3/4).

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men came in last with 13 points to round out the 10-team field, while the women were 10th with 21 points.

SAU athletes shine at last chance meet

Southern Arkansas seniors Kenisha Bryant and T'Keyah Crockett made the most of their opportunity Sunday at West Texas A&M's last chance meet in Canyon, Texas, as each athlete recorded an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard, while also notching program-record performances in their respective events.

Bryant bettered her school-best mark in the 400-meter hurdles with a first-place finish of 1:00.05, which positions her for a potential return trip to the NCAA DII Championships.

Crockett also improved her program record in the discus event with a throw of 161-5.

For the men, Raymond Miller won the 400-meter hurdles (53.89), and Sinclair Pitts won the hammer throw (163-1).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/14/2018