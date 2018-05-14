Home / Latest News /
Style: Cassettes making a comeback
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
Sleepcvlt is a Little Rock-based cassette-only label founded by Joey Lucas, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
“I’ve had 18 releases in the past year and I’ve sold out of over half of them,” Lucas says. “It has really surprised me.”
In January, Billboard reported that cassette sales grew to 174,000 in 2017, a 35 percent increase over 2016 and propelled by the release of soundtracks from the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Cassettes making a comeback
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.