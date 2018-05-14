Style: Cassettes making a comeback

Sleepcvlt is a Little Rock-based cassette-only label founded by Joey Lucas, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

“I’ve had 18 releases in the past year and I’ve sold out of over half of them,” Lucas says. “It has really surprised me.”

In January, Billboard reported that cassette sales grew to 174,000 in 2017, a 35 percent increase over 2016 and propelled by the release of soundtracks from the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.

