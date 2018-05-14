Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 14, 2018, 1:43 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Quiz: British

This article was published today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. A Canadian province

  2. For what does the £ symbol stand?

  3. For what is BTU an abbreviation?

  4. This company was at the center of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

  5. The former name of Belize

  6. What was the subject of the phrase "on which the sun never sets"?

  7. Until 1949, citizens of Canada were denoted by this term.

  8. For what does MBE stand?

  9. Bermuda and Gibraltar are classified as BOTs. What is that?

ANSWERS

  1. British Columbia

  2. British pound

  3. British thermal unit

  4. BP (British Petroleum)

  5. British Honduras

  6. The British Empire

  7. British subjects

  8. Member of the Order of the British Empire

  9. British Overseas Territory

ActiveStyle on 05/14/2018

Print Headline: Super Quiz: British

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: British

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online