Super Quiz: British

A Canadian province
For what does the £ symbol stand?
For what is BTU an abbreviation?
This company was at the center of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The former name of Belize
What was the subject of the phrase "on which the sun never sets"?
Until 1949, citizens of Canada were denoted by this term.
For what does MBE stand?
Bermuda and Gibraltar are classified as BOTs. What is that?
ANSWERS
British Columbia
British pound
British thermal unit
BP (British Petroleum)
British Honduras
The British Empire
British subjects
Member of the Order of the British Empire
British Overseas Territory
