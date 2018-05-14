TRACK AND FIELD: ASU men win Sun Belt title, women take second; SAU athletes shine at last chance meet

ASU men win Sun Belt title; women second

The Arkansas State University men’s team won its fourth Sun Belt Conference outdoor championship on Sunday while the women’s team finished second, one point behind host Texas State.

The title for the men’s squad marks the first time in program history that Arkansas State has won the indoor and outdoor conference titles in the same season.

The men, who earned the indoor title in February, totaled 159 points to win by 28 points over Texas State (131). The women finished with 138.5 points.

This is the eighth outdoor championship in program history and the 17th total championship for the men’s program. Arkansas State claimed four men’s and two women’s individual titles Sunday.

Senior Jaylen Bacon closed his career in conference championship competition as he won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. He finished the 100 in 9.99 seconds and the 200 in 20.25, which was a personal best, to give him nine conference titles in his career.

Also winning events for the men Sunday were Heinrich Herbst in the 1,500 (3:54.6) and David Phillips in the high jump (6-10- 1/4).

Women’s winners were Caitland Smith in the 100 (11.29) and Calea Carr in the shot put (51-2 3/4).

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men came in last with 13 points to round out the 10-team field, while the women were 10th with 21 points.

SAU athletes shine at last chance meet

Southern Arkansas seniors Kenisha Bryant and T'Keyah Crockett made the most of their opportunity Sunday at West Texas A&M's last chance meet in Canyon, Texas, as each athlete recorded an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard, while also notching program-record performances in their respective events.

Bryant bettered her school-best mark in the 400-meter hurdles with a first-place finish of 1:00.05, which positions her for a potential return trip to the NCAA DII Championships.

Crockett also improved her program record in the discus event with a throw of 161-5.

For the men, Raymond Miller won the 400-meter hurdles (53.89), and Sinclair Pitts won the hammer throw (163-1).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/14/2018