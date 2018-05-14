U.S. rankings list 94 schools in state

A national publication has published a ranking of the nation's high schools, including 94 in Arkansas.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed schools based on factors related to graduation rates, percentages of Advanced Placement test-takers and student performance on state reading and math tests, including how the black, Hispanic and low-income students at a school did compared with statewide results for those subgroups.

Ninety-four of Arkansas' more than 250 high schools achieved the prerequisite data benchmarks to be ranked.

Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville is ranked at the top in the state and 50th in the nation.

The eSTEM Public Charter High School in Little Rock was second in the state, followed by Lisa Academy North High charter school in Sherwood, Prairie Grove High School, and Bentonville High.

The next five highest-ranked Arkansas high schools, according to the analysis, are Rogers High; Lisa Academy High charter school in Little Rock; Arkansas Arts Academy High charter school in Rogers; Fayetteville High School East; and Scranton High School.

Metro on 05/14/2018