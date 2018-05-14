UA men welcome test on course

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas men's golf Coach Brad McMakin knows the field will be tough and the conditions possibly tougher at the NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional the next three days.

That's just the way McMakin wants it. The University of Oklahoma graduate, who helped the Sooners to the 1989 NCAA championship, thinks his Razorbacks are finding their stride at the right time.

"It'll be windy, and it's a pretty tough site, as far as six conference champion teams there," McMakin said. "I like it. The way we've been playing all year long, we just keep doing what we're doing we'll be fine."

The No. 15 Razorbacks tee off at 7:30 a.m. today along with No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 9 Auburn as the top three seeds at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. Arkansas State University senior Tanner Napier is in the field as an individual and will tee off at 9:20 a.m. with golfers from Navy and Prairie View A&M.

The low five teams after 54 holes at each of six NCAA regionals will comprise the 30-team field for the NCAA championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla., on May 25-30.

In addition to the homecoming for McMakin, the Razorbacks have two golfers from Oklahoma who have played the OU course on numerous occasions. Sophomore Mason Overstreet, the NCAA runner-up last year, is from Kingfisher, Okla. Tyson Reeder, a redshirt sophomore who began his career at NCAA powerhouse Oklahoma State, is from Edmond (Okla.) North High School.

McMakin said OU officials have redone the course a couple of times since his playing days and that the current layout is very difficult.

"The last time they played [an NCAA regional] there, 15 over got through," McMakin said. "It all depends on the wind. In Oklahoma in May, it can blow 40 miles an hour or so. But the harder, the better. It'll be a good test for everybody."

Senior Alvaro Ortiz and sophomores Luis Garza and William Buhl round out the Razorbacks lineup. Buhl was low man for the Razorbacks at the SEC Championships two weeks ago, tying for third place with a 3-under 207.

