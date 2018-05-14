Shot in hand in downtown Little Rock by man who tried to rape her, woman tells police

A woman was shot in the hand in downtown Little Rock early Monday by a man who followed and tried to rape her, she told police.

Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. to Buffington Towers at 224 E. 7th St., according to a report.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, said she had been shot in the left hand by a stranger after he tried to rape her.

She said he and another individual followed her from behind Rally's on Broadway before grabbing her near the intersection of 8th and Cumberland streets.

She did not know the names of the shooter or his accomplice but said they hang out and sell marijuana at Eastview Terrace Apartments, located at 1200 Geyer St.

The woman was reportedly transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.