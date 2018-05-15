Beaten, tied up, kidnapped by 2 Arkansans, woman tells police

Two Arkansans were arrested last week in a reported kidnapping in which a woman was beaten, held at gunpoint, tied up and driven to another city, court records show.

About 2 a.m. April 25, the victim came to the West Memphis Police Department and told officers she had been tied up, taken to West Memphis and dropped off, according to an affidavit.

The 25-year-old victim named Jessica Armstrong, 28, and Tanner Scott Holman, 31, both of Trumann, as her captors, the affidavit states.

The woman told investigators she had been staying with friends near Trumann in the Tulot area and said Holman had gotten angry with her for "coming on" to Armstrong. She said Holman jumped on her and started hitting her, and Armstrong also began beating her. According to the affidavit, the pair then tied her up and took her phone.

Eventually, the woman was able to get a phone and call a friend in West Memphis to pick her up, according to the affidavit. Holman reportedly told the friend he would take the victim to him in West Memphis for gas money, then drove her there and dropped her off at the friend's home.

The Poinsett County sheriff's office issued warrants for Holman and Armstrong, who were arrested Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were being held at the Poinsett County jail with bail not yet set. Both face felony kidnapping charges, records show.