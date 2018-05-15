54-year-old man dies after vehicle veers off Arkansas road, hits tree

An Arkansas man was killed after the vehicle he was traveling in Saturday night traveled off a road and hit a tree, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of Princeton Pike in Pine Bluff, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities say an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet driven by 54-year-old Donald James of Pine Bluff veered off the road and struck a tree.

James suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was clear and the road was described as dry at the time.

James’ death was one of at least 154 fatalities recorded so far this year in a crash on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.