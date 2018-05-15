59-year-old Arkansas woman loses control of vehicle, dies in crash

An Arkansas woman was killed in a crash Sunday after she lost control of her vehicle near a Civilian Conservation Corps camp, state police said.

Lisa G. Newby-Wolfe, 59, of Pine Bluff was traveling south on Arkansas 7 in rural Perry County in a 2014 Can-Am when the wreck occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

Authorities said she lost control of the vehicle in a curve. The vehicle then reportedly traveled off the right side of the road down an embankment and hit several trees.

The report did not state what caused Newby-Wolfe to lose control. Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Can-Am makes motorcycles and ATVs, and a state police spokesman did not know Monday what type of vehicle the 59-year-old was driving.

The death is among at least 154 reported on an Arkansas road this year, according to preliminary state police data.