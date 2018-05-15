After layoffs, faculty members at Arkansas university approve no-confidence vote in college's president

Henderson State University’s tenured faculty have approved a no-confidence vote aimed at the Arkadelphia college’s president and three vice presidents.

Seventy-three faculty members voted.

The results were:

For: 47, or 64.4 percent

Against: 18, or 24.7 percent

Abstain: 8, or 11 percent.

The vote relates to President Glen Jones and three HSU vice presidents: Brett Powell, Steve Adkison and Jennifer Boyett.

The anonymous voting was done online and wrapped up at noon Tuesday. It came after seven staff layoffs and other budget-cutting measures in light of a $3.2 million deficit entering fiscal 2018.

