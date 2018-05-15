Home / Latest News /
After layoffs, faculty members at Arkansas university approve no-confidence vote in college's president
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 2:34 p.m.
Henderson State University’s tenured faculty have approved a no-confidence vote aimed at the Arkadelphia college’s president and three vice presidents.
Seventy-three faculty members voted.
The results were:
For: 47, or 64.4 percent
Against: 18, or 24.7 percent
Abstain: 8, or 11 percent.
The vote relates to President Glen Jones and three HSU vice presidents: Brett Powell, Steve Adkison and Jennifer Boyett.
The anonymous voting was done online and wrapped up at noon Tuesday. It came after seven staff layoffs and other budget-cutting measures in light of a $3.2 million deficit entering fiscal 2018.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: After layoffs, faculty members at Arkansas university approve no-confidence vote in college's president
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.