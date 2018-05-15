2 Arkansans win at least $100,000 in separate scratch-off lottery games

Two Arkansans have won at least $100,000 in separate scratch-off games, lottery officials say.

Russell Rostan, 73, of Mountain Home claimed a $200,000 prize in the $200,000 Jackpot game, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said on Facebook on Monday.

He bought the winning $10 ticket at an E-Z Mart in Mountain Home, the post states.

And on Tuesday, the lottery announced LaShauna Reynolds' $100,000 win in the 50X The Money scratch-off game.

Reynolds reportedly bought the $5 ticket from Super 1 Foods on Harding Street in Pine Bluff.

The Pine Bluff resident told officials that she was going to use the prize to become debt-free.