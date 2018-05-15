Home / Latest News /
2 Arkansans win at least $100,000 in separate scratch-off lottery games
By Rachel Herzog , Jillian Kremer
This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.
Two Arkansans have won at least $100,000 in separate scratch-off games, lottery officials say.
Russell Rostan, 73, of Mountain Home claimed a $200,000 prize in the $200,000 Jackpot game, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said on Facebook on Monday.
He bought the winning $10 ticket at an E-Z Mart in Mountain Home, the post states.
And on Tuesday, the lottery announced LaShauna Reynolds' $100,000 win in the 50X The Money scratch-off game.
Reynolds reportedly bought the $5 ticket from Super 1 Foods on Harding Street in Pine Bluff.
The Pine Bluff resident told officials that she was going to use the prize to become debt-free.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 Arkansans win at least $100,000 in separate scratch-off lottery games
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.