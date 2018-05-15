Police: Arkansan arrested in burglary try that left accomplice dead; she met resident through dating app

Authorities say they have arrested an Arkansas woman in an attempted burglary that left her accomplice dead Monday morning.

According to the Springdale Police Department, a 29-year-old man called police shortly before 7 a.m. to report a burglary at his apartment in the 4500 block of Greens Drive.

Two people, later identified as Jalen Tims and Kaili Cogdill, both 21, kicked in the door and entered the home, prompting the man to fire a handgun he was armed with, a news release states.

Tims was shot and suffered fatal injuries, police said. Cogdill fled but was taken into custody about 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to the release. As of Tuesday morning, she was being held at the Benton County jail on charges that include residential burglary, the department said.

Investigators reportedly determined that Cogdill and the resident were acquaintances who had met through an online dating app.

Authorities said they do not anticipate any charges being filed against the resident who fired at Tims, but the case will be forwarded to the Washington County prosecutor's office for review.