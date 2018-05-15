Arrest warrant issued weeks after suspect released despite murder charge

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing a murder charge who was released from the Arkansas Department of Correction earlier this year, authorities reported Monday.

Andre Jackson, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Carlo Marigliano at a Little Rock apartment complex on July 28 last year, police said. Online court records show Jackson faces one count of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

Jackson was discharged March 16 from the Department of Correction, according to a statement from department spokesman Solomon Graves.

"A detainer prohibiting Jackson's release upon the discharge of his current sentence was not filed by local law enforcement with the Department of Correction," Graves wrote in an emailed statement. "Regardless, additional actions should have been taken to ensure that Jackson was taken in to custody by local law [enforcement authorities] prior to his release from the Department of Correction."

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman with the Pulaski County sheriff's office, said Monday night that there should have been a detainer on Jackson, but he said he did not know what the error was in the process.

Metro on 05/15/2018