BASEBALL: SAU to host Central Regional; Lyon drops regional opener

SAU to host Central Regional
Southern Arkansas University will host the NCAA Division II Central Regional as the top seed Thursday through Monday at Walker Stadium at Goodheart Field in Magnolia.
The Muleriders open the tournament against No. 8 seed Emporia State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lyon drops regional opener
No. 2 seed Lyon College lost to No. 3 seed Keiser University 8-2 in the opening game of the NAIA Lawrenceville Regional on Monday in Lawrenceville, Ga.
The Scots will face No. 4 seed Indiana Wesleyan at 10 a.m. today in an elimination game.
