Charge is dropped against Missouri governor, for now

ST. LOUIS -- Prosecutors on Monday abruptly dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but said they still hope to pursue a case against him over allegations that he took a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

But Greitens' attorneys said the case was crumbling under a lack of evidence and doubted any charge would ever be refiled.

The first-term Republican governor still faces plenty of other problems. Missouri's Republican legislative leaders renewed calls for Greitens to resign and confirmed they still will convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens to remove him from office.

Greitens also remains charged with a second felony in St. Louis over allegations he disclosing a donor list from a St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded for use in his political campaign. No trial date has been set for that case.

Greitens, who has denied any criminal wrongdoing, walked out of the courthouse Monday with at least a momentary vindication.

"Today the prosecutor has dropped the false charges against me. This is a great victory and it has been a long time coming," Greitens told reporters outside the St. Louis circuit courthouse. "This experience has been humbling and I have emerged from it a changed man."

The surprise move, announced after the third day of jury selection, came after the judge had granted a request by Greitens' lawyers to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as a witness for the defense. Greitens' defense team has repeatedly criticized Gardner's handling of the case, particularly her hiring of private investigator William Tisaby, whom Greitens' lawyers have accused of perjury.

"The court's order places the Circuit Attorney in the impossible position of being a witness, subject to cross-examination," including by her own subordinates, Gardner spokesman Susan Ryan said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Summer Ballentine and John Hanna of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/15/2018