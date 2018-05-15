Daily record

Marriage Licenses

Steven Membreno, 26, and Pamela Byrd, 25, both of Little Rock. Aljovyse Davis, 27, and Ricky Robinson, 28, both of Little Rock. Alexis Quezada, 24, and Jose Lopez, 28, both of Little Rock. Jimmy Wade, 48, of Morrilton, and Melanie York, 42, of Little Rock. Joey Ellis, 49, of Little Rock, and Felicia Webb, 45, of Shreveport, La. David Korenblat, 48, and Elizabeth Barthol, 44, both of Little Rock. Kenneth Broyles, 20, and Tritany Bailey, 20, both of Little Rock. Taylor Tackett, 28, and Patrick Strack, 30, both of Little Rock. William Powell, 69, of Pine Bluff, and Jeanine Morse, 52, of Benton. Jessie Johnson, 50, and Charma Bullock, 46, both of Little Rock. Sherry Sundine, 42, and Arthur Starks, 35, both of Jacksonville. Meghan Petersen, 25, of Scott, and Jeremy Breckling, 25, of Benton. Blain Rogers, 26, and Rachel Saville, 24, both of Little Rock. Christopher Cabana, 43, and Anna Walker, 46, both of Little Rock. James Smith, 45, and Ashley Harris, 32, both of Mayfl ower. Eric Brasseur, 39, and Ashley Snider, 32, both of Roland. Virgil Ware, 39, and Laquanda Baylock, 38, both of Little Rock. Brandon Cowart, 28, and Jordan Palmer, 26, both of Bryant. April Hoover, 18, and Asher Peavy, 19, both of Jacksonville. Timothy Krebs, 20, and Jasmine Walls, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

18-1759. Kasey Cathey v. Alfi e Cathey. 18-1760. Lloyd Abbott v. Rena Abbott. 18-1761. A. Michelle Maxwell v. Jason Maxwell. 18-1762. Jaime Bozeman v. Adrian Bozeman. 18-1764. Brian Wester v. Sabaprai Wester. 18-1767. Melonie Melton v. James Melton. 18-1769. Wesley Moreno v. Ruben Moreno. 18-1771. Robert Holley v. Tammy Holley.

GRANTED

17-4199. Keith Phillips v. Kimberly Jenkins. 18-151. Kalan Richard v. Tequilla Richard. 18-326. Christopher Gangluff v. Catherine Gangluff. 18-515. Brett Ohlmann v. Rozlynn Ohlmann. 18-743. Catie Dunn v. Aaron Dunn. 18-1303. Martinza Brown v. Charles Brown Jr.