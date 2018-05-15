Dog wounded when shots fired at Little Rock home, man tells police

Shots fired early Tuesday at a Little Rock home with four children inside injured a pet dog, according to a police report.

Officers were called shortly before 2:15 a.m. to a residence on Allyson Circle, where a 30-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man told them that they had heard several gunshots fired outside the house.

The man reportedly said his pet dog was also outside at that time and sustained injuries to one of its back legs in the shooting.

According to the report, residents said the shots were fired from a lime-green older-model Ford Mustang but they didn't see the shooter.

Police noted they found three bullet holes on one of the home's window and discovered six shell casings in the road.

At the time of the shooting, three adults and four children — ages 8, 10, 11 and 12 — were inside the residence, the report states.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.