Facebook threat days after citation over unrestrained dogs lands Arkansas man in jail, police say

An Arkansas man posted a threatening message on Facebook days after a National Park Ranger said the 29-year-old fled while running on a trail in Hot Springs with two unrestrained dogs, police said.

Brently Green was arrested Monday on a felony charge of terroristic threatening.

The Hot Springs Police Department said Green last month was issued citations after a ranger reported Green was running in Hot Springs National Park with two unrestrained dogs, which the agency noted is a federal violation. A police report said Green also refused to stop for the ranger and instead ran home.

Three days later, Green posted messages through Facebook that indicated he was about to return to the trails again and would "kill NPS Rangers if they attempted to stop him from running with his dogs," authorities wrote in the report.

"I have the freedom to trail run without stopping and so do my dogs," one message said, according to the report. "I think I'll take my pistol this time and if some piece of s*** park ranger tries to tell me I can't run on MY own trails then I'll put a ... bullet in his head. Problem solved."

The post reportedly added that Green "grew up on these things" and would "go to war over them."

Green remained in the Garland County jail on Tuesday with bail set at $100,000. A May 29 court date is set.