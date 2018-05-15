Georgia defender with more than 50 offers planning to visit Hogs

Arkansas looks to be in good shape to get an unofficial visit from a Georgia defender with more than 50 scholarship offers.

Defensive end Dante Walker, 6-3, 232 pounds of Riverdale High School, reports having 53 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and numerous others.

The Hogs are one of six schools Walker talks to the most.

“I talk to the ones that contact me the most,” Walker said. “That’s who I really talk to. Some just offer me and not talk to me.”

ESPN rates Walker a 4-star prospect, the No. 28 defensive end and the No. 258 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class.

He wreaked havoc on offenses as a junior by recording 69 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and 1 recovered fumble for the Class 5A Raiders, who went 1-9.

“I really just work hard to become the best player I can be and beat the person in front of me,” Walker said.

Walker said Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Auburn are the other schools that stay in contact with him most often. Razorback defensive line Coach John Scott Jr. is his lead recruiter.

“They always show love,” said Walker of Arkansas. “Always check in.”

Because of the Hogs’ recruiting efforts, he plans to visit Fayetteville this summer with his mentor.

Walker, who has plans to visit Florida this weekend, has studied up on Arkansas and is impressed with his future major.

“I know they have a computer science program that’s real good,” Walker said. “I want to be a computer engineer.”

Scott and Steve Caldwell recently visited the school to check on him. His mother played basketball at Florida State. He wants his mother to approve of his future school.

“I want my mom to come down and like it, too,” he said. “My mom went to Florida State University. She really doesn’t have a bias, but that's the school I always grew up on.”