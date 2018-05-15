E. Kim Fifer's son Hans Fifer, a Faulkner County sheriff's deputy, died in 2013 while on duty. A story on Saturday about an event honoring law enforcement officials who died in the line of duty incorrectly identified their family relationship.
Metro on 05/15/2018
Print Headline: Getting it straight
