Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:37 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.

E. Kim Fifer's son Hans Fifer, a Faulkner County sheriff's deputy, died in 2013 while on duty. A story on Saturday about an event honoring law enforcement officials who died in the line of duty incorrectly identified their family relationship.

Metro on 05/15/2018

Print Headline: Getting it straight

