Harley-Davidson rider killed in collision on Arkansas highway; crash is 4th fatal wreck involving motorcycle in 3 days

A 74-year-old Arkansas man died when a Harley-Davidson he was riding collided with another vehicle Monday, marking at least the fourth crash in the state in which a motorcyclist was killed in three days.

Ralph Z. Ballew of Oden was trying to make a U-turn on Arkansas 8 in Caddo Gap when he "failed to yield" to westbound traffic and was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Ballew died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear, sunny and dry.

Two people on motorcycles were killed in wrecks Saturday, and a third died in a collision Sunday. At least 153 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary reports show.