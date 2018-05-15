• Melania Trump, 48, the first lady, underwent surgery Monday to treat what was described as a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland for the rest of the week, a White House spokesman said.

• Steven Damico, a police officer in Suffolk County, N.Y., downloaded a duck-calling app to his phone and played it to entice 14 ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Mother's Day, drawing them close enough that he and other officers could pull them out and reunite them with their mother.

• Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino magnate, saw his plan to sell a pair of Picasso paintings for as much as $105 million derailed after the more expensive of the two, a 1943 self-portrait titled Le Marin, was damaged "during the final stages of preparation" for auction, Christie's auction house said.

• Charles Breaux Jr., a Colorado pediatric surgeon, said a 5-year-old girl received 77 external stitches and more internally, but she is expected to make a full recovery after being attacked in East Orchard Mesa by a bear that was later killed by authorities.

• Brandon Boyles, 29, of Cascade, Md., who used the name "VenomMan20" on social media, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing venomous snakes and was barred from owning dangerous animals after a search of his home turned up six rattlesnakes, three alligators and a crocodile.

• Godwin McNeal, 64, a public bus driver for 40 years, has driven an estimated 1.2 million miles without an accident, which officials described as the longest accident-free streak by a driver in the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority's history.

• Bill Mahoney, a police sergeant in Kansas City, Mo., said a disabled man in a motorized wheelchair was using a crosswalk when he was fatally struck by a car, the driver of which is now being sought by police.

• Anne Vannucchi, manager of a San Francisco Public Library branch, said a borrower who returned a copy of Eldridge Cleaver's memoir Soul On Ice more than 47 years late could have owed $1,731.70 if the library didn't cap the fine at $10.01.

• Don Kuchenmeister, a beekeeper in Banks County, Ga., believes that at least a half-dozen people were involved in the theft of dozens of hives and equipment worth up to $20,000, telling a reporter he hopes they got "stung good" during the heist.

