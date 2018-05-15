Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 12:08 p.m.

Man cut with knife in neck during dispute at Little Rock business, police say

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.

A man was cut with a knife during a dispute at a Little Rock business Monday morning, police say.

Shortly before noon, officers were called to Pro Window & Door, Inc., located at 6500 Forbing Road, according to a report.

A manager told police that two men got into an argument that led to one cutting the other in his neck with a knife.

Neither of the men involved in the dispute were at the business when officers arrived, the report states. The 43-year-old victim had reportedly gone to CHI St. Vincent and been "patched up."

Police named a Little Rock man as a suspect in the report, but the 53-year-old did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.

