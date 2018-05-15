Mariscal's grand slam offers strong start for Travelers in win over Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Arkansas' Chris Mariscal picked the perfect time to end his streak of games without an extra base hit.

With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Mariscal drove an offering from Naturals' starter Andres Machado deep to left center field for a bases-clearing grand slam giving Arkansas a 4-0 lead. He later added a two-RBI double as part of a seven-run sixth inning as the Travelers defeated Northwest Arkansas 13-5 on Monday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Entering the contest, Mariscal hadn't hit an extra-base hit since April 22, a span of 18 games. Mariscal finished 2-for-5 with six RBIs, while also striking out twice.

In his first game since being optioned from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Machado was knocked around throughout his five innings. He surrendered nine hits but was credited with only one earned run because Mariscal's grand slam came after a fielding error by third-baseman Jecksson Flores that would have ended the inning.

Jared Ruxer replaced Machado in the sixth inning. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in only two-thirds of an inning as the Travelers (19-17) batted 12, scoring seven, to put the game out of reach.

The Naturals (15-21) pulled within two during their half of the third inning. Donnie Dewees, Erick Mejia and Nicky Lopez opened the frame with consecutive hits, and Elier Hernandez followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to cut the Traveler's lead to 5-2. Dewees, who entered with a .353 batting average in the month of May finished 3-for-5, and Mejia, who finished 2-for-4, now has six hits in his last two games.

Anthony Misiewicz pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing ten hits, to earn the victory.

The teams will play again today. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Short Hops

• Andres Mochado made his season debut for the Naturals, after being optioned from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. He pitched five innings, allowing nine hits.

• The Naturals allowed 11 runs combined in the first and sixth innings, respectively. They outscored the Travelers 5-2 in the other innings.

On Deck: The Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark tonight for the second game of a four-game series with the Arkansas Travelers. Foster Griffin will be on the mound for Northwest Arkansas, while Chase De Jong will start for the Travelers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Today's Promotion: Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat. Bratwurst sausages are only $1 at select grill carts on the concourse every Tuesday. Dugout premium tickets are $5 for Arvest customers.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 05/15/2018