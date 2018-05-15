CUBS

Spikes stay black

CHICAGO -- Ben Zobrist was joined by Chicago Cubs teammates Kyle Schwarber and Steve Cishek in wearing black spikes Monday, despite a warning from Major League Baseball that he was in violation of the sport's uniform regulations.

Zobrist posted a letter from MLB on Instagram on Saturday that cited him for violating regulations requiring at least 51 percent of the exterior of a player's shoes be the club's designated primary shoe color. For the Cubs, that color is blue.

The letter said Zobrist will be subject to discipline, including a fine, if he continued to wear noncompliant shoes.

Zobrist said he planned to contact Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer.

"I plan on calling Joe Torre today and seeing if we can talk about it," Zobrist said after the Cubs' 6-5 loss to Atlanta. "My question is going to be why. We'll see what kind of answer I get. Why now? I think all players are kind of wondering that. Hopefully I get an answer and we can move forward."

In his Instagram post, Zobrist wrote he has worn black cleats for day games at Wrigley Field the past two years to honor the game's past. He said he was inspired by watching highlights of greats such as Ernie Banks and Stan Musial in the 1950s and 1960s.

Players were issued black Jackie Robinson socks for Monday's game because it was a makeup of a rainout on April 15 -- which was Jackie Robinson Day throughout the major leagues.

"I was going to wear them back then, too," Cishek said. "I just decided I'm going to stick with it. They gave us those cool Jackie Robinson socks; I wanted to wear the throwback spikes with them, too."

PADRES

Top HR hitter called up

SAN DIEGO -- Outfielder Franmil Reyes, whose 14 home runs for Class AAA El Paso lead professional baseball, has been summoned by the San Diego Padres to make his major league debut.

The 22-year-old batted sixth and started in right field against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The 6-5, 240-pound Reyes hit eight home runs in a five-game stretch last week.

"I'm a big guy. You guys will see a lot of homers, hopefully," Reyes said.

Reyes isn't considered one of the rebuilding Padres' top 30 prospects. He forced his way up with his play.

"He is a heck of an intriguing young player," general partner Peter Seidler said.

MARINERS

Awaiting word on Cano

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Seattle Mariners say they will have a better idea on the projected length of Robinson Cano's recovery time after the second baseman is examined by a hand specialist in Philadelphia today.

The eight-time All-Star broke the pinkie finger of his right hand when hit by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy on Sunday at Detroit.

Cano is batting .287 with 4 home runs, 23 RBI and a .385 on-base percentage in 39 games this season.

Seattle put Cano on the 10-day disabled list and recalled infielder Gordon Beckham from Tacoma of the Class AAA International League. The 31-year-old Beckham hit .300 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI in 25 games at Tacoma. He has played part of nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta, San Francisco and Seattle.

Beckham hit .176 in 11 games for the Mariners last season. He lost out to Andrew Romine during spring training for a utility infielder job.

TIGERS

Candelario put on DL

DETROIT -- The Tigers have put third baseman Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day disabled list with left wrist tendinitis.

Detroit announced the move Monday and made it retroactive to Sunday. Infielder Dawel Lugo was recalled from Class AAA Toledo.

Candelario is hitting .272 with 5 home runs and 16 RBI. He joins Miguel Cabrera, Leonys Martin, Jordan Zimmermann, Alex Wilson and Daniel Norris on the DL for the Tigers.

Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos was out of the starting lineup for Monday night's game against Cleveland. He hurt a finger on his left hand when he was hit by a pitch against Seattle on Saturday night.

