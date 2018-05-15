Home / Latest News /
Mother of suspect wanted in central Arkansas killing arrested on hindering charge
Authorities have arrested the mother of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a Conway hotel.
The Conway Police Department said Monday evening that Sherri Keesee, 50, of Maumelle, faces a charge of hindering apprehension. Authorities are still working to locate her son, 24-year-old Zachary Keesee, in the killing of 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wis.
"The case is being vigorously investigated and several more arrests are expected," the Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.
Panduro was found dead in a room at the Days Inn on Oak Street on May 8. The killing was the third of the year reported in Conway.
No information on the motive has been released.
