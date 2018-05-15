North Little Rock woman accused of leaving 4 children in hot SUV in Walmart parking lot

A North Little Rock woman is accused of leaving four children under age 8 in a hot vehicle Saturday, police say.

About 1:15 p.m., an officer located a silver SUV in the parking lot of the Walmart at 4450 E. McCain Blvd. after hearing children's voices, according to a report.

Four small children were inside the Toyota Sequoia, which had its windows cracked, police said. The vehicle was not running and there were no keys inside, the report states.

Two of the children, boys ages 8 and 6, reportedly informed the officer that their mother was inside the store buying Lunchables.

Police noted that the outdoor temperature was 80 degrees, making it close to 100 degrees inside the vehicle. Two smaller children were asleep in car seats, so the officer asked the boys to unlock the SUV to check on them, according to the report.

The two younger children — a 1-year-old girl and a 1-month old girl — were both "sweaty and clammy," the report states. The officer said he took the children inside the store to cool off and get water.

The mother, 25-year-old Jerrikka Shanelle Williams, was arrested and charged with four counts of child endangerment, police said. Her sister reportedly took custody of the children and the SUV.

Williams was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond as of Tuesday evening, records show.