Off The Wire

TENNIS

Vinci retires after loss

Roberta Vinci does not want to be remembered solely for beating Serena Williams in the 2015 U.S. Open semifinals, which prevented the American from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam. Vinci, who retired after a first-round loss before her home fans at the Italian Open on Monday, was also ranked No. 1 in doubles, completed a career Grand Slam with partner Sara Errani and helped Italy win four Fed Cups. "It's not only Serena," Vinci said. "I would appreciate it if I were remembered for a bit more of my entire career." Yet the 35-year-old Vinci acknowledged she still looks back at that match against Williams and wonders how she managed it. "Ooh, a lot, a lot of times. A lot, a lot. Yes, yes," Vinci said with a laugh. "It was an incredible victory. The best victory of course of my life and probably also the [fans] can remember me with Serena, the crowd and everything. It was an incredible day." She lost to Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 at the Foro Italico on Monday.

Djokovic advances

Novak Djokovic beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday. He has failed to reach the quarterfinals in six consecutive tournaments after a right elbow injury. In rankings released Monday, Djokovic fell to No. 18, his lowest standing since 2006 when he was still a rising pro. Also, Kei Nishikori defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 6-4 for his first victory since reaching the Monte Carlo Masters final last month. The 24th-ranked Nishikori will next face third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov. David Goffin swept aside Leonardo Mayer 6-1, 6-2, and Pablo Carrena Busta beat Jared Donaldson 6-4, 3-6, 6-0. In the women's tournament, Naomi Osaka, who claimed her first WTA title at Indian Wells in March, eliminated former No. 1 Victoria Azaranka 6-0, 6-3. Madison Keys beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-1; Johanna Konta defeated Magdalena Rybarikova 6-4, 6-3; and Petra Martic beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-2 and will next face defending champion Elina Svitolina.

FOOTBALL

Saints sign Yurachek

New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed four players and waived four players after a recent rookie camp that also included veterans who were offered tryouts. Loomis said the Saints have signed defensive tackle Jay Bromley, linebacker KeShun Freeman, offensive lineman Michael Ola and fullback Ryan Yurachek. Linebacker Adam Bighill, offensive lineman Daronte Bouldin, and defensive backs Rickey Jefferson and Bradley Sylve have been waived. Freeman is a rookie out of Georgia Tech, and Yurachek -- the son of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek -- is a rookie out of Marshall. Bromley was a 2014 third-round draft choice by the New York Giants who's played in 55 regular-season games, including 16 last season. Ola has appeared in 31 games with the Chicago Bears, San Diego-Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

DB Hall to retire

Three-time Pro Bowler DeAngelo Hall has announced his plans to retire before the 2018 season. The Washington Redskins' defensive back called it quits after 14 years in a decision that had been lingering throughout the offseason. The 34-year-old is now mulling options in the media, as a coach or in a front office. The Redskins are believed to have a front-office position for Hall. "I've been meeting and talking with a little bit of everybody," said Hall, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "Organizations to networks. I'm still undecided as of now. I'm not playing. But yeah, all the other stuff is still on the table." Hall's 43 career interceptions rank first among active players and 63rd in NFL history. He returned five of those for touchdowns, the 31st most all-time. Hall spent nine full seasons in Washington and was the longest tenured player on the roster. He joined the team in 2008 as one of the most dominant cornerbacks in the league and switched to safety late in his career.

Wreck injures RB

Denver Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson is recovering from minor shoulder and ankle injuries he suffered over the weekend when his Jeep was hit by a driver fleeing police in a stolen vehicle. KCNC-TV in Denver reported that a 36-year-old woman was in custody after she allegedly struck several vehicles while evading police Saturday night in Parker, Colo., sending four people to the hospital. Henderson discussed the crash on his Instagram page Monday and called it "the most traumatic event I've probably ever had to deal with." He said he was "T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled" in the accident but was able to get himself out of his damaged Jeep and suffered only "minor injuries with a few scrapes and bruises." Team spokesman Patrick Smyth said Henderson was back at team headquarters Monday preparing for next week's on-field work in which the offense and defense will square off for the first time this offseason.

NCAA hires Blandino

The NCAA said former NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino will be college football's director of instant replay. The NCAA made the announcement Monday. Blandino will continue to serve as a rules analyst for Fox's NFL and college football coverage. He held numerous roles with the NFL in officiating from 1994 through 2017, when he left the NFL to join Fox. The director of instant replay will focus on development and education during college football's offseason.

MOTOR SPORTS

Thor to wave green flag

Actor Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag to start this year's Indianapolis 500. The honorary starter might be best known to racing fans for his portrayal of former Formula One driver James Hunt in the movie Rush. But movie fans probably know Hemsworth best for his role as Thor in Marvel's Avengers series. The Indianapolis 500 is May 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.5-mile oval in Indianapolis. Practice begins today, with qualifying set for Saturday and Sunday.

HOCKEY

Canada moves on

Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by edging Latvia 2-1 in overtime Monday at the ice hockey world championship to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals in Herning, Denmark. Also, the Czech Republic edged Austria 4-3 and Russia shut out Slovakia 4-0. Captain Connor McDavid came to Canada's rescue with a goal 46 seconds into overtime, knocking in a rebound in the air. The United States tops Group B, followed by Finland and Canada. They all secured quarterfinal berths.

SOCCER

Russia cuts player

Russia cut from its World Cup squad a player who faced a doping investigation. The Russian Football Union said Monday that defender Ruslan Kambolov injured a calf muscle during a game for Rubin Kazan the day before. He was replaced by 38-year-old veteran Sergei Ignashevich, who has come out of international retirement. The organization said coaches dropped Kambolov, "taking into account the training time [until the World Cup begins] and the possibility of exacerbating the problem." Kambolov was investigated by FIFA this year after the publication of World Anti-Doping Agency investigations alleging Russian officials covered up earlier doping cases. Lawyers for Kambolov said last month his case was closed for lack of evidence, though FIFA hasn't confirmed that.

Sports on 05/15/2018