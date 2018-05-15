100 years ago

May 15, 1918

JONESBORO -- A verdict of guilty was returned by the jury in the case of the United States vs. the Roth-Robins Company. The company was charged with misuse of the mails in a conspiracy to defraud. It is alleged that the company ordered produce by mail from a St. Louis firm and later by mail claimed falsely that the goods were damaged and that the weights were short. Rebates were allowed by the St. Louis firm. Ralph Davis of Memphis, attorney for the company, filed a motion for a new hearing.

50 years ago

May 15, 1968

• The state got its first relief Tuesday from seven straight days of heavy rainfall that sent rivers and streams out of their banks and forced the removal of more than 300 families from their homes. Low-lying areas were covered in many sections of the state. The Weather Bureau at Little Rock reported severe flooding on the Ouchita River. The Ouachita crested at Arkadelphia at 30.3 feet Tuesday afternoon, 13.3 feet above flood stage and the highest the river has been in 10 years.

25 years ago

May 15, 1993

HOT SPRINGS -- Joe Rank, 25, of Hot Springs was convicted Friday night of first-degree murder by a Garland County jury that recommended he spend life in prison for killing a 16-month-old girl. Circuit Judge Walter Wright delayed sentencing until Monday morning. Rank will remain free on bond -- $5,000 cash and $50,000 surety, based on his parents' home -- until then. The four-man, eight-woman jury deliberated nearly five hours before finding Rank guilty in the death Sept. 14, 1992, of Laura A. Fullbright and recommended the maximum sentence for the crime. The child's father, Jim Fullbright, said after the verdict that "I hate to see Joe's life go down like this, but he's sure done a job on me."

10 years ago

May 15, 2008

• A 35-year-old Little Rock man blamed for provoking a deadly nightclub shooting last year was sentenced to 51 years in prison Wednesday -- four years below the maximum -- for having a gun at the scene. Alvin "Kilo" Robinson Jr. was wounded by the same shotgun blast that killed his friend, 30-year-old Demetrie "Stick" Culbreath of Jacksonville, in front of The Sandpiper Club on Asher Avenue in September. Roy Givens, a club security guard, also was injured in the shooting. Robinson, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, was the only arrest from the shooting. Culbreath's killer remains at large.

Metro on 05/15/2018