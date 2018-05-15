Home / Latest News /
Arkansan suspected in roommate's death arrested in Missouri, authorities say
This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.
Police say a suspect in a Northwest Arkansas homicide was arrested in Missouri hours after the killing.
Zachary Harlan, 33, was found at at residence in Seligman, Mo., around 9:50 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Springdale Police Department.
The U.S. Marshals Service and Barry County, Mo., sheriff’s office were involved in his capture.
Police say Harlan is a suspect in a homicide Monday in the 2900 block of Moulton Lane in Springdale and has pending charges stemming from a May 5 battery in the city.
Officers responded around 1:35 p.m. Monday to the Moulton Lane residence in reference to a welfare check.
Inside the home, police found Harlan’s roommate dead “from apparent foul play,” according to authorities. His name hasn’t been released.
Harlan remained at the Barry County jail in Cassville, Mo., as of Tuesday afternoon on a parole violation warrant.
