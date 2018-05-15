Police: SUV crosses centerline, collides head-on with truck, killing 35-year-old Arkansas man

A 35-year-old Arkansas man was killed in a head-on collision between a sport utility vehicle and a truck, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday as Michael Garrett of Pocahontas was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain north on U.S. 67 near Martin Road in Pocahontas, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Authorities say Garrett's vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2012 Freightliner head-on.

Garrett suffered fatal injuries. The truck driver was said to be unhurt.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the SUV to cross the line. Conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

The death was at least the 153rd in a traffic crash on an Arkansas road so far this year, according to preliminary figures.