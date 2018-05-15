Arkansas parolee arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges, sheriff says

An Arkansas parolee was arrested Monday on felony charges that included kidnapping, landing him in the county jail for the 36th time since 2000, authorities said.

Deputies with the Baxter County sheriff's office Sunday responded to a burglary at a home on Old Tracy Road, according to a news release from the agency.

Eli Michael Weedman, 35, and another unidentified male kicked in the door, the release states, and Weedman had a handgun. He forced a female acquaintance in the home to leave with him and took property from the residence, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was reportedly able to leave the 35-year-old after he let her call for a ride. She told investigators that Weedman had pointed the gun at another person in the house on Old Tracy Road and ordered her to leave with him, adding that she believed he would harm her if she refused. She said that he had also threatened to harm her the day before.

Monday afternoon, deputies located the 35-year-old at a house on South Street in Mountain Home and took him into custody. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and prescription pills at the residence, the release states.

Weedman faces charges that include kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and parole violation. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Baxter County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The 35-year-old has been booked into the Baxter County jail 36 times since 2000, according to the sheriff's office.

Also taken into custody at the house on South Street was Samantha Rae Weedman, 25, who was arrested on drug charges, the agency said. She was reportedly released from the Baxter County jail on $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 21.

The sheriff's office said it will also file charges against Eli Michael Weedman's accomplice once he is identified.