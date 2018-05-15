Sheriff's office: Mayor of central Arkansas city, member of school board arrested on burglary charge

The mayor of a central Arkansas city was arrested Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Shannon Hills Mayor Mike Kemp was taken into custody about 11:30 a.m. on a warrant listing charges of burglary and property theft, Saline County sheriff's office spokesman Jeffrey Silk said.

Kemp's bail has not yet been set, Silk said. His name was not listed on the Saline County jail's online inmate roster as of 1:15 p.m.

A call to the mayor's office for comment went unanswered Tuesday afternoon.

The Pulaski County Special School District lists Kemp as a member of the board on its website.