SOFTBALL: SAU to host super regional; state softball moves to Benton

SAU to host super regional

Southern Arkansas University will host Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament super regional in Magnolia.

The two schools will play a best-of-three format, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Division II Women's College World Series in Salem, Va., on May 24-27.

The two schools will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, will be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Southern Arkansas defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 9-1, Augustana (S.D.) 4-1 and Minnesota State-Mankato 4-3 to win the Central Regional.

Minnesota-Duluth defeated Arkansas Tech University 5-1 and 7-4, and overcame a 1-0 loss to Emporia State to beat them 4-3 and 9-1 for the regional championship.

State softball moves to Benton

The Arkansas state high school softball championships have landed in Benton.

The Arkansas Activities Association made the announcement Monday morning after having to make changes twice within a 24-hour period because of collegiate softball tournament announcements.

The seven-game, two-day event is normally held at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, but the AAA was forced to find another host site when the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was awarded one of the 16 regional host sites for the NCAA Softball Tournament on Sunday night.

The AAA then announced that the finals would be moved to Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

UCA, however, was selected to be one of four regional hosts for the National Invitational Softball Championships, and that tournament will be held Wednesday through Friday. That caused the AAA to look for a second alternative site.

The games now will be played at the Benton High School Sports Complex, with the dates and times of the championship games remaining the same.

-- Tim Cooper