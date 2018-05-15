Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 2:56 p.m.

South Korea news agency: North Korea threatens to cancel U.S. summit

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

file-a-combination-of-two-file-photos-shows-us-president-donald-trump-left-in-cleveland-ohio-may-5-2018-and-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-right-in-panmunjom-south-korea-april-27-2018-the-june-12-meeting-between-tough-talking-president-donald-trump-and-north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-a-brash-young-ruler-with-a-nuclear-arsenal-brings-a-bombastic-set-of-personalities-to-the-small-island-nation-which-has-hosted-plenty-of-important-meetings-but-nothing-as-big-as-this-ap-photomanuel-balce-ceneta-korea-summit-press-pool-via-ap-file

FILE - A combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. The June 12 meeting between tough-talking President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a brash young ruler with a nuclear arsenal, brings a bombastic set of personalities to the small island nation, which has hosted plenty of important meetings, but nothing as big as this. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)



SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says North Korea is canceling a high-level meeting between the two countries and is threatening also to cancel a summit with the United States due to ongoing military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

The two Koreas were set to hold a meeting Wednesday at a border village to discuss setting up military and Red Cross talks to reduce border tension and restart reunions between families separated by the Korean War.

Yonhap said North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported that Wednesday's meeting was canceled and that Pyongyang was questioning whether next month's summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump can also take place as planned.

Yonhap said the two-week military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea started Friday.

