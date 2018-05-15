GOLF: Hogs tied for second at regional
Sophomore William Buhl continued his hot postseason play with a 3-under 69 on Monday to lead the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks into a tie for second place after one round at the NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional.
Buhl, coming off a third-place finish at the SEC championships, had four birdies and one bogey on the 7,452-yard layout at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. He is tied for second in the race for medalist honors behind Oklahoma's Blaine Hale, who opened with a 5 under.
No. 3 Oklahoma, the regional host, shot a 5 under to lead the field. The Razorbacks are tied with No. 10 Auburn and No. 27 North Florida five strokes back, with San Diego State in fifth at 2 over.
No. 22 Florida State and Missouri-Kansas City are tied for sixth at 5 over, followed by Nevada (+6), then Pepperdine and BYU in a tie for ninth at 7 over.
The top five teams from each of six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.
Sophomore Mason Overstreet, the NCAA runner-up last season, opened with a bogey and was over par most of the round before carding an eagle on the 586-yard 18th hole. Overstreet finished the day at even par and tied for 14th.
Sophomore Luis Garza had two birdies and three bogeys en route to a 1-over 73 and is tied for 19th. Senior Alvaro Ortiz was under par until a double bogey on No. 11 sent him back to even. He birdied the next two holes, but finished with a double bogey-bogey to reach 2 over and a tie for 31st.
Sophomore Tyson Reeder carded a 4-over 76 for the Razorbacks.
Arkansas State University senior Tanner Napier, playing as an individual, carded a 3-over 75 and is tied for 36th.
Elsewhere, University of Central Arkansas' Lewis George shot a 1-over 73 while competing as an individual in the College Station Regional in Bryan, Texas. He is tied for 22nd among the field of 72 golfers. George was 1 under through 12 holes after birdies at Nos. 10 and 12 before bogeys on his final two holes of the day pushed him to 1 over.
-- Tom Murphy
Print Headline: State sports briefs
