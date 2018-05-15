Style: Make your own royal wedding cake

Birthday, wedding, baby shower, ordinary Tuesday night — no matter what you’re celebrating, a layer cake is always a good idea.

No dessert has received more attention lately than the cake that will be on display at the Saturday May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. All we know is American expat Claire Ptak, owner of Violet bakery in London, is making a lemon elderflower cake that will be decorated with buttercream and fresh flowers.

Washington Post food writer Becky Krystal smelled a challenge. Could she come up with a version of the royal wedding cake for us commoners.

Using recipes that adapted from Ptak’s 2015 cookbook, the answer was a resounding yes. Even better, Krystal adjusted the elements to create a layer cake even less-experienced bakers could conquer. (Sometimes, a celebration calls for a little extra effort.)

For the recipe, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.