Travs maul Naturals
By ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
This article was published today at 2:00 a.m.
Travelers at a glance
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS THE WEEK AHEAD
AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS TODAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. WHEN 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 11:05 a.m. WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale THURSDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. WEBSITE travs.com SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m PITCHERS Travs: RHP Andrew Moore (2-1, SUNDAY at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m. 2.89 ERA); Naturals: LHP Foster Griffin (2-4, MONDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m. 4.25 ERA)
Chris Mariscal led the Arkansas Travelers in a 13-5 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.
Mariscal went 2 for 5, scored 2 runs and had 6 RBI as the Travelers had 16 hits.
Mariscal delivered the game's biggest blow in the first inning when he hit a grand slam over the left-field wall to put the Travelers up 4-0. He delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning when the Travelers scored seven times to extend a 6-2 lead to 13-2.
Adam Law had a two-run single in the seventh, Chuck Taylor had an RBI single, Beau Amaral had a sacrifice fly that inning, and Dario Pizzano had a bases-loaded walk.
Braden Bishop went 3 for 6 and scored 2 runs. Joe DeCarlo went 3 for 5 and scored 1 run. Taylor went 2 for 6, scored 1 run and had 1 RBI. Amaral went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs.
Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) won despite allowing 5 runs on 10 hits in 5⅔ innings with 5 strikeouts. Andres Machado (0-1) took the loss for the Naturals, allowing 6 runs -- 1 earned -- on 9 hits in 5 innings with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.
Donnie Dewees led the Naturals by going 3 for 5 and scored 1 run.
Sports on 05/15/2018
Print Headline: Travs maul Naturals
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Travs maul Naturals
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.