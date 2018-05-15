Travs maul Naturals

Chris Mariscal led the Arkansas Travelers in a 13-5 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Mariscal went 2 for 5, scored 2 runs and had 6 RBI as the Travelers had 16 hits.

Mariscal delivered the game's biggest blow in the first inning when he hit a grand slam over the left-field wall to put the Travelers up 4-0. He delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning when the Travelers scored seven times to extend a 6-2 lead to 13-2.

Adam Law had a two-run single in the seventh, Chuck Taylor had an RBI single, Beau Amaral had a sacrifice fly that inning, and Dario Pizzano had a bases-loaded walk.

Braden Bishop went 3 for 6 and scored 2 runs. Joe DeCarlo went 3 for 5 and scored 1 run. Taylor went 2 for 6, scored 1 run and had 1 RBI. Amaral went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs.

Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) won despite allowing 5 runs on 10 hits in 5⅔ innings with 5 strikeouts. Andres Machado (0-1) took the loss for the Naturals, allowing 6 runs -- 1 earned -- on 9 hits in 5 innings with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Donnie Dewees led the Naturals by going 3 for 5 and scored 1 run.

Sports on 05/15/2018