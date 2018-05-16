Alabama lineman hoping to visit Arkansas after teammates' urging

Since arriving in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris and his staff have signed safety Myles Mason and gained the commitment of offensive lineman Joseph Stone from Hewitt-Trussville High School outside Birmingham, Ala.

The Hogs have offered several other prospects at the school and sophomore defensive tackle Eric Taylor is the latest.

Taylor (6-5, 285 pounds, 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash) also has at least 13 other offers from schools like Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and South Carolina. Mason and Stone were in his ear soon after his Arkansas offer.

“Oh yeah, five minutes after the offer, they were telling me you need to come with us to play football,” Taylor said. “They told me how crazy the fans are and I know the fans at Arkansas are the best.”

He hopes to visit Fayetteville this summer.

“I haven’t visited Arkansas yet, but would love to come see the campus and talk to the players and coaches,” Taylor said.

Taylor, whose mother ran track at Alabama-Birmingham, has above average speed for a defensive lineman. He said sacking the quarterback is his favorite thing about playing on the line.

“Every time I look at the quarterback or running back they’re always looking at me,” Taylor said laughing.

He’s always been one of the biggest players on the field and that has made for some interesting comments from opponents.

“I remember during middle school, they would ask me not to hit so hard because we were all friends,” he said.