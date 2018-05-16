3-mile Kabul trip jumping to $2,250

The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan is manifesting in a new way: The cost for U.S. personnel to take a 3-mile helicopter flight to Kabul's airport is surging.

The State Department, which contracts with DynCorp International Inc. to provide flights from the embassy in Kabul for U.S. civilian aid workers as well as personnel from the Treasury Department, FBI and other agencies, is proposing to increase the cost of the trip to about $2,250 next year, up from $1,350 currently.

That's more than the $1,850 economy class round-trip ticket from to Kabul to Washington on Emirates Airline, according to John Sopko, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction. Word of the fare increase was reported in a note from the State Department earlier this month, according to a spokesman for the watchdog office.

