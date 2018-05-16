State police: Passenger in car that failed to halt at stop sign dies in 2-vehicle crash

An 84-year-old woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon in southwest Arkansas, state police said.

The wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 67 near the Fulton exit of Interstate 30 in Miller County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a northbound 1999 Chevrolet Impala driven by 79-year-old Joseph Brinkley of Fulton failed to stop at a stop sign, causing it to collide with a southbound 1999 Chevrolet pickup.

A passenger in the Impala, Mildred Brinkley of Fulton, was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m. at the scene, the report states. Also hurt were Joseph Brinkley and the pickup’s driver, 58-year-old Chester Johnson of Hope.

The weather was clear and the highway was described by police as dry at the time.

At least 157 deaths have been recorded so far this year in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.