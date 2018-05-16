Car hits pole, leaves 1,000 without power in downtown Little Rock, utility says

About 1,000 customers in downtown Little Rock were left without power after a car hit a pole Wednesday morning, the electric utility said.

The wreck took place about 10:20 a.m. on 10th Street and knocked out power in an area south of Interstate 630 stretching from South Woodrow to Main streets, according to Entergy Arkansas.

Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m., the utility said.

In west Little Rock, more than 1,000 customers lost power shortly before 10 a.m. due to thunderstorms, according to a map on the Entergy Arkansas website. The largest outages were in the area of Cantrell and Reservoir roads and in the area of Taylor Loop Road. Power will be restored in those locations by about 4 p.m., the company said.

Entergy spokesman Kerri Case said the storms' high winds broke poles and trees.

Several other smaller outages dotted Little Rock and south Pulaski County as of Wednesday morning, the map shows.