Arkansas mayor fires chief, interim leader of city's Police Department

A Northwest Arkansas mayor has fired the top two leaders of the city’s Police Department, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Brian Rabal, Centerton’s city attorney, confirmed Wednesday that Mayor Bill Edwards fired Police Chief Cody Harper and Capt. Kris Arthur.

Harper was recently placed on administrative leave because of an investigation by the Benton County sheriff’s office, Rabal has said.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor the city has provided any details concerning the reasons for the investigation.

Meyer Gilbert, the chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said the investigation didn’t find any criminal wrongdoing but may have uncovered ethical issues or violations of policies with the city.

Arthur was put in charge of the department during Harper’s absence, Rabal said.

Harper and Arthur can appeal their firings. The City Council would hear the appeals. Rabal added that he believes Arthur has already requested an appeal of his termination.