Arkansas man killed in head-on wreck involving tractor-trailer

A 26-year-old Arkansan was killed in a head-on wreck with a Peterbilt truck on Wednesday morning, according to state police.

Dennis Cole Young of Pocahontas was traveling north on U.S. 63 in a 2016 Toyota Camry when the car crossed the highway's centerline shortly before 6 a.m., a preliminary crash report states. Authorities said the Camry hit a southbound 2017 Peterbilt truck head-on in the road's southbound shoulder.

The crash happened south of Hoxie in Lawrence County. The report did not state what caused Young to cross the centerline.

Authorities said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the wreck.

Young's death is one of at least 156 reported in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.