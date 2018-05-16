Home / Latest News /
Arkansas teacher eliminated in semifinal round of 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
An Arkansas teacher has been eliminated in the semifinal round of Jeopardy!’s Teachers Tournament.
Jake Allen, a gifted and talented education teacher at Huntsville Intermediate School in Huntsville, was the second-place finisher on an episode that aired Wednesday.
The Final Jeopardy clue, in the category of mythology, cost the Arkansas educator $9,000, bringing his total down from $12,600 to $3,600.
The clue was “Ulysses and Menelaus were among those who emerged from the ‘Womb’ of this, called ‘Tall as a mountain, ribbed with pine.’”
“Trojan Horse,” was the correct response, but Allen guessed Vesuvius.
On an episode that aired Friday, he was named a semifinalist as a non-winning high scorer in the tournament. He came in second place with $16,200 on that episode.
In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays on Channel 7, KATV-TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas teacher eliminated in semifinal round of 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.