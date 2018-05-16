Arkansas teacher eliminated in semifinal round of 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament

An Arkansas teacher has been eliminated in the semifinal round of Jeopardy!’s Teachers Tournament.

Jake Allen, a gifted and talented education teacher at Huntsville Intermediate School in Huntsville, was the second-place finisher on an episode that aired Wednesday.

The Final Jeopardy clue, in the category of mythology, cost the Arkansas educator $9,000, bringing his total down from $12,600 to $3,600.

The clue was “Ulysses and Menelaus were among those who emerged from the ‘Womb’ of this, called ‘Tall as a mountain, ribbed with pine.’”

“Trojan Horse,” was the correct response, but Allen guessed Vesuvius.

On an episode that aired Friday, he was named a semifinalist as a non-winning high scorer in the tournament. He came in second place with $16,200 on that episode.

