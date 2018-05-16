Home / Latest News /
Authorities investigating homicide after Arkansan found lying in street with gunshot wound
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.
About 9:15 p.m., Pine Bluff officers responded to the 5700 block of Carbon Street, according to a news release.
The victim, 29-year-old Ingram Brooks of Pine Bluff, was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. Brooks died of his injuries.
Police said they have no information about a suspect or a motive, and the homicide investigation is ongoing.
