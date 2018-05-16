Arkansas jailer resigns after arrest, authorities say

An Arkansas jail deputy resigned after she was arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct Saturday, authorities say.

Van Buren police arrested Emily Ann Dugan, 26, shortly before midnight at a home in the 2100 block of Broken Hill Drive, according to a report.

Dugan reportedly faces charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She has since resigned from her job at the Sebastian County jail, Sebastian County sheriff's office spokesman Philip Pevehouse said.

She was released from the Crawford County jail Sunday afternoon on $1,950 bond, the report shows. She is scheduled to appear in court May 24.