Sheriff's office says man arrested in central Arkansas shooting that left 1 seriously hurt

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a Sunday shooting that left a victim seriously hurt in central Arkansas.

Ricky Ashley, 47, of Mabelvale was arrested around 10 p.m. Tuesday after a short foot pursuit in Little Rock, according to a news release from the Saline County sheriff’s office.

Ashley faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons in the shooting, which was reported around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of Chicot Road, records show.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service spotted Ashley in Little Rock and “quickly” arrested him, authorities said.

Ashley remained at the Saline County jail as of Wednesday morning, according to an online inmate roster. Bail had not been set.