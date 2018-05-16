Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

Back 9 rally sends Hogs to NCAAs

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 4:32 p.m.

arkansas-golfer-alvaro-ortiz-was-named-a-member-of-the-2017-sec-community-service-team

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS

Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz was named a member of the 2017 SEC Community Service Team.

The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks staged a dramatic rally on the closing holes to slide past No. 27 Florida State and Virginia and qualify for the NCAA Championships on Wednesday in the final round of the NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional.

Senior Alvaro Ortiz, playing in the anchor spot for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, shot 4 under on the final seven holes, including an eagle at the par 4 No. 3. His birdie on No. 8 gave the Razorbacks a one-shot edge over the Seminoles.

Ortiz closed out his round of 3 under with a par on No. 9 to clinch Arkansas' place at the NCAA championships May 24 at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

The Razorbacks moved up six places on the final day, finishing at 3 under, tied for fourth at the regional with No. 10 Auburn. The two SEC schools were one shot ahead of Florida State, two ahead of Virginia and three ahead of Pepperdine, which sandwiched rounds of 7 over par around a 14 under on Tuesday.

No. 3 Oklahoma won the regional at its home facility, the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, with a 14 under, one shot better than BYU and North Florida. The low five teams from each of six regionals will make up the 30-team field at Karsten Creek.

